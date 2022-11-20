TODAY: Sunday starts out mostly cloudy but the sunshine will make an appearance this afternoon. Thanks to the clouds, morning lows weren’t as cool as Saturday morning, but thanks to the clouds, we won’t warm up much, with highs today only in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear with overnight lows near 32°, which means we could see some frost Monday morning.

MONDAY: Monday will start out with lots of sunshine, but by evening, we’ll see some clouds re-enter the picture. Highs Monday will warm to 60° thanks to the additional sunshine.

TUESDAY: Tuesday, a disturbance forms off the Georgia coast and sends some wrap around moisture toward our direction, but the majority of the wet stuff stays off to our north and east. Regardless, a few showers can’t be ruled out.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday look dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures closer to seasonable averages. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, and Thanksgiving Day will feature highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend, there’s a lot of uncertainty right now. Two scenarios are being considered. One, a frontal system brings some rain in on Friday, but moves out quickly and gives us a nice Saturday and Sunday. In this scenario, Saturday looks chilly and quite windy, but both days would be dry. In Scenario number two, Friday is dry with a few showers possible Saturday, and a bigger system comes through on Sunday. In other words, there’s a lot of uncertainty past Thanksgiving Day, so stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian