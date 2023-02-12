TODAY: Showers will continue through the morning before moving out by midday. Clouds will linger as we head into the afternoon, but will move out as we head into the evening hours. We will cool slightly into the lower 50s by this afternoon, but this cooldown will be brief.

MONDAY/ TUESDAY: At the start of the week we will have a break from the rain for our Monday and Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will trend cooler Monday morning, with morning lows dipping into the 30s. However we will see readings rebound back into the mid-60s that afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60s for Valentine’s Day.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The rain will return to the forecast Wednesday with a few showers passing throughout the day. We are keeping an eye on a system moving through the southeast late Thursday/Friday morning which has the potential to bring severe weather. There is still much uncertainty about the timing and the severity of this system, but stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team as we get the latest updates.