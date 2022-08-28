TODAY: After some early morning patchy fog, we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the noon hour. This afternoon, partly cloudy with a few stray showers and storms. Highs today at or near 90.

MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low 90s. We can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm, but Monday looks mostly dry.

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week is very typical seasonable Summer day, with highs in the low 90s and that stray afternoon shower or storm possible. We will have a front enter the region on Wednesday, and that might enhance our rain chances every so slightly. Thursday, the front will be south of the area keeping the better rain chances south of us. But the moisture starts to come back Friday and Saturday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday, with the additional moisture return, we should see an uptick in our chances for showers and storms. At this point, it doesn’t look anything like a washout, so you shouldn’t have to change any outdoor plans.

TROPICS: There are several areas of interest. The first area is a trough of low pressure in the Caribbean, and the National Hurricane Center gives it just 20% chance of developing into something. That’s not a lot, but with the warm waters of the northwest Caribbean, that could change quickly. Right now, models have the system moving west-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula. The 2nd area of interest is located east of the Lesser Antilles, and NHC is now giving this area of low pressure a 70% chance of development within the next 5 days. Latest forecast tracks have this system moving west-northwest, just north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico. The third area of interest is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. NHC has given this a 20% chance of development. So, overall the tropics appear to be getting more active, but still, nothing is set in stone just yet. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian