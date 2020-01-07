Sunshine then Weather Aware Weekend

WEATHER AWARE: We are tracking a very strong storm system moving east in the extended forecast for the severe weather set-up Friday-Friday night across TX, LA, AR, MS, AL, on News 3 What we can expect Saturday.

The rest of the forecast will bring a wide-spread threat across the entire state of Alabama Saturday morning and eventually across the entire state of Georgia.

At this time we are Weather Aware for the entire day Saturday.

Leading up to the forecast we will have pleasant weather hanging on through Thursday with readings climbing into the upper 60s, then the lower 70s will be present Friday, with a few afternoon pop up showers and storms…Felling spring-like through the extended forecast period.