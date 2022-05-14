For today, we’ve got some fog this morning, but it will eventually evaporate, and leave us with mostly sunny skies warming to the upper 70s by noon. We’ll see highs in the mid 80s today, pretty much right where we should be for this time of the year, but that is fixing to change…

Through Monday, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible, then by mid week, we’re talking mid 90s for highs. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.

Remember, we are getting closer to Hurricane season, so we’ll start to have our eyes on the tropics to help aid in some relief from the heat.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian