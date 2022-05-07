We’ve got lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. And a heads up, it will be a little breezy this afternoon with winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Highs today should be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Through the weekend, things looking pretty good as the rain is well east of us. There are some light showers up into Tennessee with a disturbance sliding through there. It will help to bring some clouds here later this afternoon, but the rain stays away. We’ll see mostly clear conditions in the overnight, and waking up Sunday morning, we should be mostly sunny. We do see some clouds try to come in in the afternoon, but most of that will be to our east. A few clouds in the overnight, and waking up Monday, we’ve got sunny skies once again.

And that’s going to be the recurring theme for the week ahead as we don’t see much rain, and we don’t see a big warm up either. In fact, pretty seasonable for much of the week. We will see some clouds and there will be a slight chance for rain on Friday and Saturday, but as of now, things more dry than wet for next weekends Uptown Riverfest Weekend.

Have a great Saturday, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian