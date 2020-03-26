Swarming Bees: This is just what they do but, now here’s the latest buzz…

Well check this out! Insects that love to pollinate have been delayed in getting their pollen thanks to all this winter rain. And because of this you will see many swarms gathering-up as much pollen in a shorter time.

<WHEN THEY COME THROUGH THE CEILING, THEY COME TO THE LIGHT, AND MOST LIGHT FIXTURES HAVE FOUR HOLES, AND ELECTRICIANS ONLY USE TWO SCREWS TO MOUNT THEM. SO THEY TAKE THE COVER OFF AND PUT TAPE OVER THE OTHER TWO HOLES AND THAT PREVENTS THEM FROM COMING IN.>



Professional Bee Keeper Jim Ellis also said never kill the bees or try to exterminate because the larvae will create a very unpleasant odor and rot smell and attract flies, which creates another mess. Bee keepers can safely remove them and extract just enough of the hive to sustain the queen bee and transfer the hive somewhere else. Ellis alone out of dozens of local bee keeper has taken 45 calls of these swarming bees inviting themselves to their homes. I look forward to tasting some of this honeycomb when it’s removed properly from your home.

You can contact Chattahoocheebeekepers.com for more information and after the newscast we will have it posted at wrbl.com.



