Sweltering heat gets squeezed out by late week

The excessive heat continues throughout the day again for Tuesday with dangerous heat index values peeking at 108°. This heat will be replace by a drier and slightly cooler Canadian front that sweeps through early Thursday morning. The energy ahead of this Wednesday will bring a bit more cloud cover and very humid and uncomfortable overnight readings that could only cool to 78°. There may be a few good waves ahead of this for a few weak type MCS storms flowing ahead of the actual front.

The big game changer will be the physical cool front that will bring less humid air to the region. The GFS hints towards a 10° drop in dew point temperatures. So just to add some perspective, where we are at right now at 97° and a 74° dew point temperature we are at a heat index value at 108°. With the passage of Thursday’s front we will be at 93° for a high but the dew point temperature will be around 63°, with no relevant heat index. You’ll notice the difference.

We will remain dry through the weekend and less humid, until the tropical Atlantic moisture lifts back north into the region. The next front will not be as strong, so enjoy this change when we get it.