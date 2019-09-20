Taste of fall in the mornings; heat to make a return

This morning’s taste of fall was a relief from the intense heat we’ve seen so far this month. Thursday’s high of 88 broke a 17 day streak of afternoon highs of 93 degrees or higher.

Enjoy the lower humidity while it lasts this weekend as high pressure builds back in across the southeast. A few passing clouds will be possible and temperatures increase as well. Mid 90s return by Monday as we kick off the first day of fall with the Autumnal Equinox.

A frontal boundary will slide into the region Tuesday increasing humidity and cloud cover. This boundary hangs up as the ridge of high pressure will be too strong and won’t budge, yet again.

Temperatures in the short term running 3-5 degrees above average with temperatures next week approaching 10 degrees plus.