COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures taking a dip tomorrow morning with readings dropping into the 30s. Today’s clear conditions will continue throughout the day tomorrow with only a few high clouds possible.

Wednesday we will start to see clouds move in from the west and continue to build with mostly cloudy skies by Wednesday afternoon. Readings will warm slightly into the upper 60s that afternoon with morning lows once again in the 40s; however, a few of us could still see upper 30s.

We are WEATHER AWARE starting Thursday as a low-pressure system will bring strong afternoon storms on Thursday. Some of these storms have the potential to be severe, and as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a 15% risk for severe weather Thursday evening. We may see a few light showers ahead of this system Thursday morning, but the severe risk remains late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

Once this system pushes through the southeast, we will see calmer conditions for our weekend. Readings will drop into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon, and morning lows will be at or below freezing Saturday and Sunday morning.

In the extended forecast, we will see another system bring a chance of rain mid-week next week. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the upper 60s ahead of this system.