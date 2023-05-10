6:00PM:

5:30PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures this afternoon reached into the 90s, with a few showers popping up thanks to day-time heating.

Tomorrow readings will be slightly cooler with readings in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers will begin to pop up in the evening.

This summer-like pattern will continue through the week with evening pop-up showers and storms. This weekend, rain chances will be lower with mostly sunny skies on Mother’s Day. The rain will return for the start of next week.

Temperatures will continue to be warm with afternoon highs reaching into the 90s on Mother’s Day and again next Monday.