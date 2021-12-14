Temperatures on the rise ahead of weekend rain

Temperatures will remain above average for the rest of the week, but gradually increase to get us into the upper 70’s by Friday afternoon.

Unsettled weather will move in for the weekend as a cold front pushes through the southeast. This system will bring us isolated showers Saturday, then weakening to become stray by Sunday. A thunderstorm or two is possible on Saturday, but no severe weather is expected.

The rain will stick around into next week with isolated showers Monday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday morning, but clearing out by Tuesday afternoon.