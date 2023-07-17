5:30PM Update:

5PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This evening temperatures will cool back off into the low to mid 70s. Readings this afternoon reached into the low to mid 90s, but feel like values were “bearable” in comparison to later this week. Haze caused by Canadian wildfire smoke will linger into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we will be watching a shortwave moving through northern Alabama and into Georgia. As of now, this system appears to fall apart as it moves into the News 3 area, but if it holds together we could see a few showers late tomorrow night.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s starting tomorrow and will remain in the upper 90s through the end of the workweek. With humidity returning to the forecast Wednesday, we will see feel like values reach into the triple digits through the end of the week.

Showers and storms return Tuesday. We will see multiple rounds of storms through the end of the week and through the weekend.