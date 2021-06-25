Temperatures remain warm and rain chances remain low as we head into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Get ready for a gorgeous Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Highs today will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which isn’t too far off from the normal high temperature for this time of the year.

Although there is a chance for a few showers this weekend, it will still be great! We’ll start Saturday off with sunny skies and a few high clouds, by the afternoon a few stray showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible. Not everyone will see a shower but if you do expect a brief downpour as it passes over. Copy and paste this forecast to Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds to start off the day and then the chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening.

Highs this weekend staying in the upper 80s to near 90 which is just a tad below normal for this time of the year. We’ll reach the 90s by early next week as the humidity and rain chances increase.