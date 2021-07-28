Temperatures soar and drier air keeps us hot in the forecast

Staying dry for the most part this afternoon and evening. Although, some places could see a light stray shower or two.

Highs got into the mid 90’s today with heat index values at or over 100 degrees. Once again, we are under a heat advisory this afternoon until 8 pm EDT.

Thursday we’ll be dry, but a light stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Friday, we will be dry and hot. These will be our hottest days of the week with highs expected to reach 98 on Thursday and 99 on Friday.

For the weekend, the oppressive heat remains in the forecast with highs reaching the upper 90’s. Stray storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with showers becoming more isolated Sunday night due to a moving front.

The front will continue to drift south and east across the region Monday. Along the front, weak disturbances will trigger isolated showers and storms Isolated showers are expected for Tuesday as well and possibly more scattered Wednesday because the surface front moves across the viewing area.

The good news is that this front will cause our temperatures to cool off back into the upper 80’s by next week.