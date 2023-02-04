After chilly conditions this morning, with many of us dipping below freezing, we will see readings warm into the mid-50s Saturday afternoon. Clouds will continue to build as we head into the afternoon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies this evening.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s before warming up into the low 60s Sunday afternoon. After waking up to mostly cloudy skies, we will see these clouds continue to clear as we head into the afternoon.

Monday we will have a break from the clouds, but they will return for our Tuesday. A chance of rain will return to the forecast midweek with the greatest chance for rain coming Thursday and Friday. These showers will begin to move through Thursday morning and will linger through Friday evening.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into next week. Readings will reach into the upper 60s by Monday and into the mid-70s by Wednesday. Following the chance of rain late next week, we will see reading dip back into the 60s with morning lows in the 40s.