Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast

The weather this week starts out nice and pleasant, but this pleasant pattern will change soon.

Wednesday, rain moves in as a disturbance moves through the Chattahoochee Valley. After the disturbance moves through, a cold front sweeps through, but temperatures will remain in the upper-60s and low-70s. A few mild days behind the front with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s will linger through Saturday.

For your Thanksgiving Day, you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s. It will be nice and dry, making for great outdoor weather with family.

The next big change after this comes Sunday of weekend as another disturbance moves through bringing bitter cold, dry air as we get into the beginning of next week.

Enjoy the mild weather for the next few days, and have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving week.