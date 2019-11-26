Thanksgiving stuffing in the forecast will promise a side order of sunshine

We continue to track this powerful storm across the southern planes in a Mississippi Valley, the good news is there will be weakening for us because the upper level portion of this powerful storm continues across the Northern Plains and eventually across the Great Lakes.

Travel headaches will be the snowstorm across Nebraska Iowa Minnesota and eventually into the Great Lakes region to the south it will be showers in a few storms for us they will be more concentrated south and west of Columbus with brief heavy rainfall for Wednesday morning and showers tapering off from west to east around 3 PM ET. The second half of the day on Wednesday will clear and expect readings to still remain in a mild side to about 75°.

Thanksgiving looks beautiful plenty of sunshine low to mid 40s for Lowe’s upper 60s for highs, which is average for this time of year. The Sunny trend will continue through most of the day on Friday and Saturday with readings getting close to the lower 70s once again.

Saturday late we will be tracking another storm system out of the Rockies. This system will have a lot of energy with it again but we’re expecting showers to weaken and storms by the time they arrive here late Saturday into the early portion of Sunday and becoming breezy and much cooler to kick off your work week next week.