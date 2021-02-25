 

The clouds drift back and the rainfall is limited

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rainfall will be limited in the First Alert Forecast, so the increasing clouds will be responsible for holding readings down into the lower 70s and the lack of rainfall will keep us out of the upper 60s.

The stalled out front may be draped over the region but a strong surface high pressure is keeping any significant disturbances out of our forecast. The energy is being pushed north and by the weekend rain chances will be almost negligible.

So we have more clouds than the sun in this forecast, with readings averaging 10° above average through the weekend and will remain until a stronger front sweeps this air mass out and knocks our readings back down into the upper 60s next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 54°

Friday

75° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 75° 56°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 80° 64°

Monday

67° / 52°
Rain
Rain 71% 67° 52°

Tuesday

62° / 56°
Rain
Rain 63% 62° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 69° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
57°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
69°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories