The clouds drift back and the rainfall is limited

The rainfall will be limited in the First Alert Forecast, so the increasing clouds will be responsible for holding readings down into the lower 70s and the lack of rainfall will keep us out of the upper 60s.

The stalled out front may be draped over the region but a strong surface high pressure is keeping any significant disturbances out of our forecast. The energy is being pushed north and by the weekend rain chances will be almost negligible.

So we have more clouds than the sun in this forecast, with readings averaging 10° above average through the weekend and will remain until a stronger front sweeps this air mass out and knocks our readings back down into the upper 60s next week.