Columbus, GA (WRBL)-Today’s readings in the southeast region are feeling quite mild but not for long. There will be another front moving through tonight and Tuesday bringing colder air with each system.

Breezy and gusty conditions will follow. Expect frost in the forecast on Thursday AM. Next Saturday another storm system arrives, with wet and stormy conditions.

The passage of each dry front will keep us below the average highs in the mid-60s. The high-pressure system out west is strong and amplified, and this is why the northwest winds will prevail with drier and colder readings on the east side of this high pressure.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our coolest days ahead. Readings will hold in the 50s for daytime high temperatures. The frost will be widespread Thursday and patchy frost Friday morning.