The cold weather will turn to more seasonal conditions before the rain arrives.

Temperatures were quite cool today with the additional wind outside. This led to wind chill values below freezing. This was from an Alberta Clipper that literally brushed the region with only a few clouds and not enough to talk about any type of precipitation. Temperatures are coming up on Wednesday, but we will still be cold again in the morning with mid-20s.

Temperatures will rebound, with highs increasing into the lower 50s for Wednesday. Thursday morning Readings just above freezing for the morning. There will be a brief mix across a central Alabama of rain and possible snow, but no issues, when it comes to accumulation or icy roads because the surfaces are too warm. The daytime highs will lift back into the mid-50s.

By the afternoon, the front will come through Friday morning with widespread moderate to heavy rain and kick out of the region by afternoon, but clouds are still sticking around.



