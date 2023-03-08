Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We tied the record of 85 degrees set back in 1918 on Tuesday, this was the last day that we’ll see the 80s for at least the next seven days as a series of cold fronts and showers keep us cool.

Not bad for Wednesday with sun for the first half of the day and increasing clouds for the second half, highs will be about 15 degrees cooler with most of us in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday morning will start off dry with clouds, showers move by midday and will last off and on into the afternoon. Clouds and showers will keep most of us in the 60s on Thursday, a slight bump in temperatures by Friday with scattered showers and a thunderstorm.

Our temperatures this weekend will be near average, a second cold front will move into the area Sunday with more showers and even cooler temperatures by next week.