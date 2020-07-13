The First Alert Forecast calls for high heat

Models are overplaying the coverage for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon, despite the feature that is evident with strong high pressure aloft. So the tricky part will be how much surface moisture creeps back into this forecast and what will erupt or pop-up and build into a stray storm or two, so the forecast in the short term will be mainly hot and dry for most of the region.

The forecast will trend mid 90s and just a tad higher and mostly stable, the by the end of the week and the weekend, expect to see more energy, with high heat through early afternoon, then afternoon storms each day for several days. We are in a “textbook” summer pattern.

The Tropical Atlantic forecast pattern will need to be watched for any wave or favorable conditions that can always change our 10 day outlook, so nothing is ever written in stone for an absolute…

