The forecast barely delivers a drop of rain through Thursday AM, until Saturday’s storm system arrives

RIGHT NOW: There is a stalled out front across Mississippi and it is sending a wave of showers and storms across Alabama and eventually through our entire News 3 viewing area. This wave will send heavier showers and storms south and east of Montgomery and the northern position appears to be splitting towards the north lifting in the same direction as I-85.

FORECAST TONIGHT: The remainder of the News 3 viewing area is in the middle with light to moderate showers. There will be a second wave in the morning still bringing a few scattered showers to the region but again the main energy impacts are for the Alabama counties all south and east of Columbus, with the potential of significant winds up to 40 mph but not severe.

There’s a second cool front across the mid-West that will force this system out for mostly sunny skies for the second half of Thursday and sun and clouds for the day Friday. Readings will be much cooler, in fact almost 15° cooler Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY: This system is forming over the Southwest Region of the U.S. and will track along the southern portion of the states. The timing of this system looks to be Saturday morning and there’s still disparity if the heaviest rain and storms are tracking south of Columbus or across the entire region. *We are not Weather Aware for this system, but we need to watch this closely of course this time of year. For the most part, we are fortunate not to see severe weather set-ups, however, long-range models are advertising the contrary for the April-May transition.