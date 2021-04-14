 

The forecast barely delivers a drop of rain through Thursday AM, until Saturday’s storm system arrives

RIGHT NOW: There is a stalled out front across Mississippi and it is sending a wave of showers and storms across Alabama and eventually through our entire News 3 viewing area. This wave will send heavier showers and storms south and east of Montgomery and the northern position appears to be splitting towards the north lifting in the same direction as I-85.

FORECAST TONIGHT: The remainder of the News 3 viewing area is in the middle with light to moderate showers. There will be a second wave in the morning still bringing a few scattered showers to the region but again the main energy impacts are for the Alabama counties all south and east of Columbus, with the potential of significant winds up to 40 mph but not severe.

There’s a second cool front across the mid-West that will force this system out for mostly sunny skies for the second half of Thursday and sun and clouds for the day Friday. Readings will be much cooler, in fact almost 15° cooler Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY: This system is forming over the Southwest Region of the U.S. and will track along the southern portion of the states. The timing of this system looks to be Saturday morning and there’s still disparity if the heaviest rain and storms are tracking south of Columbus or across the entire region. *We are not Weather Aware for this system, but we need to watch this closely of course this time of year. For the most part, we are fortunate not to see severe weather set-ups, however, long-range models are advertising the contrary for the April-May transition.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 61°

Thursday

74° / 52°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 57% 74° 52°

Friday

72° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 72° 54°

Saturday

68° / 51°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 75% 68° 51°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 74° 48°

Monday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 73° 51°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 75° 51°

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
72°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

2 AM
Showers
46%
64°

63°

3 AM
Showers
49%
63°

63°

4 AM
Showers
55%
63°

62°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
62°

62°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
62°

62°

9 AM
Showers
56%
62°

63°

10 AM
Showers
44%
63°

65°

11 AM
Showers
43%
65°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
65°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
68°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

