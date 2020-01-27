The forecast becomes sunny and a bit warmer. Then the rain becomes a hit and miss event.

Right now we’re tracking a storm system coming out of West Texas but will be on a path across the western panhandle of Florida. This should mitigate any severe weather and instead bring light showers Wednesday late in the day.

Temperatures will hold into the upper 50s. Showers will be hit or Miss through Saturday with more extensive cloud cover Wednesday and Thursday, and breaks of sun and clouds for Friday and into Saturday.

This coming Sunday will be sunny and readings will be anywhere from the lower to the upper 60s. Monday we’ll see a more active pattern for the second weekend for February.