The forecast is looking good for Saturday morning but we need to watch for pop-up storms in the afternoon, with a few becoming elevated or severe. The energy will be focused primarily over east central Alabama.

These are more of your typical air mass pop-up variety, so when you see a towering, lumpy, cumulus cloud, expect to see rapidly changing weather. This is our typical afternoon summer storms.

Readings will hover about average everyday…90° and overnight lows near 70°.