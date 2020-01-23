The forecast calls for more wet weather but will clear for a good chunk of the weekend.

The cold front will sweep through the region Friday afternoon and it’ll take the rain with it. Partly sunny then almost sunny and hen clear for the evening. Readings for the weekend will not be as cold as this last system, which had cold Canadian air with it.

This time the air behind it will not be as cold, in fact, more average for this time of year. Average is 58° for the high and 37° for the low. Next week another mild storm system will bring an unsettled pattern and slightly above those average readings, I mentioned above.