The forecast remains hot and humid, with only little relief from a few pop-up showers and storms in the forecast. The only change we are seeing at this time will be a change in wind direction by the end of the weekend, with more clouds, readings slipping down into the lower to mid-90s. The good news is we will see a ramp-up in showers and storms, so this will add to little relief but not for this humidity. The tropics are becoming prime and potentially can become active.
The forecast calls for the same and keeping an eye on the tropics
by: Bob JeswaldPosted: / Updated: