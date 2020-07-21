The forecast calls for the same and keeping an eye on the tropics

The forecast remains hot and humid, with only little relief from a few pop-up showers and storms in the forecast. The only change we are seeing at this time will be a change in wind direction by the end of the weekend, with more clouds, readings slipping down into the lower to mid-90s. The good news is we will see a ramp-up in showers and storms, so this will add to little relief but not for this humidity. The tropics are becoming prime and potentially can become active.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 95° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 74°

Friday

95° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 94° 74°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

