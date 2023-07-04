6 PM Weather Update top of the hour

Nearly 2.75″ of rainfall over one area, leads to these images-5:30 PM

5:45 Weather Update

Tree along I-185, flooded roads, and local park-5 PM

5:15 PM Full Weather

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-This severe thunderstorm will continue to lift north and eastward as an entire line and likely increase coverage for storms along this entire track.

Not all will be severe but expect brief torrential rainfall and strong gusty winds, with these thunderstorms. Local street flooding will continue with the heavy rate of rainfall.

Unfortunately, this will linger after sunset and will disrupt many 4th of July celebrations.

The readings will remain close to average during this time, with high readings up into the lower 90s and overnight low readings of 75° or lower.

Extended forecast: Overcast early, with sun and clouds will continue, along with the stalled-out front towards our north and east will bring isolated to scattered afternoon storms each afternoon, which sounds a lot like summer is in full swing.