The forecast hinges on a slow-moving cool front, then the rain comes in.

A slow-moving cool front will slowly snake across the region. We need to watch what develops along this stalled front, this would allow us to see a trigger, so to speak for more widespread cover for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Readings will still remain in the lower 90s through Tuesday, with a bit more action south and east of Columbus but for the most part, we will remain dry.

End of the week we will sneak some slightly cooler air and better rain chances across the region to keep us cooler.

TROPICS: We will be #TRACKINGTheTropics wave after wave, with the potential of one building across the Gulf of Mexico a week from today.