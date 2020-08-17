The forecast hinges on a slow-moving cool front, then the rain comes in.

Weather

A slow-moving cool front will slowly snake across the region. We need to watch what develops along this stalled front, this would allow us to see a trigger, so to speak for more widespread cover for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Readings will still remain in the lower 90s through Tuesday, with a bit more action south and east of Columbus but for the most part, we will remain dry.

End of the week we will sneak some slightly cooler air and better rain chances across the region to keep us cooler.

TROPICS: We will be #TRACKINGTheTropics wave after wave, with the potential of one building across the Gulf of Mexico a week from today.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

92° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 89° 71°

Thursday

85° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 69°

Saturday

81° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 81° 69°

Sunday

87° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

