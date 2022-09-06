Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The next 48 hours are the best opportunities to take care of business outdoors. These days will experience the most sunshine helping to dry us out until Friday’s storm system arrives.

A stalled front will trap in a sub-tropical disturbance, making us wet, cooler, and humid.

We are always forecasting ahead for the latest changes and the change in this upcoming forecast will be unsettled and wet.

Before we enter a broad area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico with a very wet pattern, we can expect to see reading climb back to average or near 90° through mid-week.

For the end of the week, we can expect to see readings cool back down into the upper 70s and lower 80s due to the rain and clouds.