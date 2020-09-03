We are tracking two cool fronts in this forecast and it will clear by Sunday, so we’ll keep the 95+ readings through Saturday. Sunday afternoon we’ll clear with readings dropping to near seasonal averages, down into the lower 90s. The week ahead we’ll see daytime heat driven pop-up storms her or there and temperatures will remain in the lower 90s and overnight lows Monday dipping into the upper 60s. Next Thursday and Friday the timing of a stronger cold front is still fluid. But we can expect storms now late Thursday and clearing and pleasant weather will follow.
The forecast looks good heading into this Labor Day Weekend
by: Bob Jeswald