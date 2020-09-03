The forecast looks good heading into this Labor Day Weekend

Weather

We are tracking two cool fronts in this forecast and it will clear by Sunday, so we’ll keep the 95+ readings through Saturday. Sunday afternoon we’ll clear with readings dropping to near seasonal averages, down into the lower 90s. The week ahead we’ll see daytime heat driven pop-up storms her or there and temperatures will remain in the lower 90s and overnight lows Monday dipping into the upper 60s. Next Thursday and Friday the timing of a stronger cold front is still fluid. But we can expect storms now late Thursday and clearing and pleasant weather will follow. 

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 72°
Clear
Clear 10% 94° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 73°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Monday

91° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 90° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

