The system that is stalled is why we are still hanging in the clouds, with very little energy. The lack of energy helps to decrease thunderstorms but we continue to have showers occasionally throughout the day.

The front that is still draped across the region will steer weak disturbances over the region until we can get a stronger air mass to build into the region by Friday, which is a cool front.

This cool front will help to decrease the humidity and coverage for showers and storms that will lead up to the front moving through Friday, however, the atmosphere will still remain a little unstable but we will see more sunshine heading into the weekend.

The good news right now is that the tropics are still not too active but we need to watch for this peak season by the first week of September.

Tomorrow marks 30 years ago to the day when the first named storm of that season made Landfall, a category 5 in Homestead, Florida.

The week marks the anniversary when it first formed back on August 16, 1992, in the tropical Atlantic.