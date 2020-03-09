The forecast remains “stuck” in a pattern but not a washout

A slow moving front that is meandering along the high pressure block is entering the region, with weak waves or low pressure systems riding along the front. We will see occasional showers and even a few storms building into the region. Severe weather is expected across north central Alabama Wednesday, with the set-up for damaging wind and hail.

The front will not pass completely through the region, until Friday, which may be a good thing for Saturday events. We are also watching any independent strong waves, hinted by our RPM and the GFS. Almost a MCS trying to work this far south before it weakens.

The only game changer is the physical shortwave if it sags south, with the front then that colder air aloft will make these storms fire up with hail. It appears the western portion of our ridge weakens this the storms but erring on the side of caution the SPC keeps us in a Marginal Risk. The basic gist will be the convective type showers and a few storms firing-up ahead of any shortwave.