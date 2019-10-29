The forecast remains wet and humid through Halloween, then comes a chill

Right now: So we continue in this wet pattern right through Thursday. The main thrust is this front and it will bring strong possibly severe weather to the Mississippi Delta Wednesday and possibly right into Northwest Alabama.

Right now: So we continue in this wet pattern right through Thursday. The main thrust is this front and it will bring strong possibly severe weather to the Mississippi Delta Wednesday and possibly right into Northwest Alabama. We can expect showers, embedded thunderstorms, and plenty of warm air surging ahead of all this through Thursday. This means temperatures will be climbing into the upper seventies to 80s on Halloween. *Wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a frost advisory across east central Alabama.

Big drop: Friday dramatic changes as temperatures drop quickly across central Alabama down into the upper 30s. As far as highs in the low to mid 60s through the weekend and overnight lows Dipping down into the upper 30s. Breezy to gusty at times. Winds will pick up from the north northwest close to about 15 to 25 mph. Next week we will continue to be looking at a dry forecast.

Next week: Mostly sunny skies and eventually readings getting back into the average range for this time of year, into the low to mid 70s.