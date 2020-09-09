The forecast right now still calls for clouds and not too much rain, right now

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are in a whole new pattern, with a battle zone between a weak surface high and an old surface boundary acting as a sea breeze front along the Georgia and Carolina Coastlines.  Along this front and into eastern Georgia we are seeing the best chances for rain and thunderstorm activity. For us, we are mainly feeling a nice breeze at times along with scattered clouds and a passing shower if that for Thursday. Friday through the weekend our chances increase and readings will hold into the upper 80s. The extended forecast advertises a front that will sweep through the region Tuesday bringing more widespread showers and storms before we capture a slight cool down in the extended forecast. Tropics are still negligible for any impacts NOW to the mainland U.S.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 88° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories