The forecast right now still calls for clouds and not too much rain, right now

We’ll see just a tad bit more cloud cover as we start off our Thursday morning and its not out of the question that we’ll see a few stray showers or sprinkles as well. Better chance for isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm will come this afternoon and into the evening. The high pressure that has kept our forecast calm over the last few days has finally weakened and tropical moisture has now moved into the area. While our rain chances today are not significant, it is a better chance than what we have had so far. Expect highs today to only reach the upper 80s.

A few breaks in the clouds on Friday will allow temperatures to briefly warm up to the upper 80s to low 90s, a few isolated showers will be possible by the late afternoon and into the evening.