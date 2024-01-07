Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-More than 700 runners gathered at Uptown Columbus for the first race of the year. The 17th annual Red Nose Half Marathon.

The rain stopped just in time for these runners who had to dodge a few puddles, but not too bad considering temperatures at race time were in the mid 40s, so the lack of not find any “Red Noses.”

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald emceed the event and even participated in the Jan 6 13.1 mile run; also, our chief photographer Kevin Roble, and digital Producer Olivia Yepez participated.

The annual event is Free from Big Dog Running Company and it’s their way of saying thank you to all of the runners for supporting their races throughout the year.