 

The future front arrives this weekend with a warm-up and unsettled weather Wednesday of next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our fall weather continues to remain seasonal for another day (Thursday) before we warm above average, as we head into the weekend.

There’s a cold front moving towards the southeast this weekend and will slow down before it passes through late Sunday into the day on Monday. Because of the exceptional dry air at the surface and the weak dynamics of this front, expect very little opportunities for rainfall.

Readings will warm ahead of this change in air mass (Behind the front), so expect some humidity to increase high up in the atmosphere for partly sunny skies ahead.

The same front stalls across the northern Gulf of Mexico and lifts back into the region late Tuesday through Wednesday bringing better opportunities for rain and storm coverage across the entire region.

Thanksgiving and beyond: The front passes through with another dry front to give us a much cooler and drier pattern ahead post-Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 65° 39°

Thursday

67° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 46°

Friday

73° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 74° 52°

Sunday

73° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Monday

72° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 72° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 70° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories