The future front arrives this weekend with a warm-up and unsettled weather Wednesday of next week

Our fall weather continues to remain seasonal for another day (Thursday) before we warm above average, as we head into the weekend.

There’s a cold front moving towards the southeast this weekend and will slow down before it passes through late Sunday into the day on Monday. Because of the exceptional dry air at the surface and the weak dynamics of this front, expect very little opportunities for rainfall.

Readings will warm ahead of this change in air mass (Behind the front), so expect some humidity to increase high up in the atmosphere for partly sunny skies ahead.

The same front stalls across the northern Gulf of Mexico and lifts back into the region late Tuesday through Wednesday bringing better opportunities for rain and storm coverage across the entire region.

Thanksgiving and beyond: The front passes through with another dry front to give us a much cooler and drier pattern ahead post-Thanksgiving and Black Friday.