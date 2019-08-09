The heat advisory continues, temperatures are reading in the 90’s but feeling hotter

Rolling into the weekend, we have a heat advisory, meaning that we’ll see dangerous conditions lasting for several hours. Heat index values are around 105 and possibly greater. Relief from any rain will not be a big help unless you actually get a physical shower or storm.

Also, readings at this point are almost meaningless because upper 90’s temperatures plus high humidities means that all you need to know is it’ll be HOT.

As far as rain chances are concerned, they still need to be watched for intense pop up storms because of the strong surface heating. This will cause some storms to elevate but don’t expect this to be a big relief because the heat will be present before the storms.

For the extended forecast, there might be some hope in sight. We’ll begin to see another cool front enter the region by the middle of the week, a bit stronger. This means we’ll see some cloud cover and rain chances becoming more widespread. High temperatures will be holding into the lower 90’s.

The tropics: Some models advertise weak cyclone activity off the coast of Georgia but not until next week. It’s still too far out to make a definitive call, but based on these fronts it does not look to be in our favor. However, this is still far enough away to see some change before we get there.