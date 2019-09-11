The heat continues, rainfall chances increasing for the weekend

The heat continues today with highs in the middle to upper 90s with it feeling more like the triple digits. While we’ll see sunny skies through the morning and into the afternoon, I can’t rule out a few stray showers especially in the extreme northern sections of the viewing area, most will stay dry. Staying sunny and dry on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 90s.

Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend due to a little bit of tropical moisture moving in. A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday evening but the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday evening into early next week.