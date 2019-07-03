The heat continues

We had the hottest day of the year on Tuesday and we’ll do it all over again today with highs back into the upper 90s, a chance for a pop-up shower and storm will be possible again and will end by the 10 PM time frame.

The hot and steamy pattern that we are in will break down just a little bit but not much and this will allow for a few more showers and storms to be possible on the 4th of July. By no means is this a wash out but a few storms or showers will be possible after 3 PM, any activity left over will diminish significantly by the time for fireworks. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle to a few upper 90s and the areas that do see rain will likely dip down to the low 90s for a short period of time.

The heat index for today and tomorrow will continue to be very high with most of the area feeling like the triple digits.