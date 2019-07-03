The heat continues

Weather

Highs still in the upper 90s

Posted: / Updated:

We had the hottest day of the year on Tuesday and we’ll do it all over again today with highs back into the upper 90s, a chance for a pop-up shower and storm will be possible again and will end by the 10 PM time frame.

The hot and steamy pattern that we are in will break down just a little bit but not much and this will allow for a few more showers and storms to be possible on the 4th of July. By no means is this a wash out but a few storms or showers will be possible after 3 PM, any activity left over will diminish significantly by the time for fireworks. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle to a few upper 90s and the areas that do see rain will likely dip down to the low 90s for a short period of time.

The heat index for today and tomorrow will continue to be very high with most of the area feeling like the triple digits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss