The humid air gets squeezed out then storms build back for the weekend

Stray to isolated storms will pass through the area later this afternoon and evening as stable air fights low pressure to the north. High temperatures this afternoon peaked into the mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be drier with little to no chance for rain. Although, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out.

Due to a shortwave moving eastward, Friday rain chances will increase calling for isolated storms in the afternoon. This is part of the stalled front lifting back north across the region.

Convection will ramp up into the weekend, leaving us with isolated storms Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will get back closer to average with highs in the low 90s for the weekend.

The beginning of next week looks to have minimal rain chances and plenty of sunshine.