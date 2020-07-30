The latest forecast on Isaias and the local impact

Weather

Late this weekend it’s all about Tropical Storm Isaias (E-sigh-EE-ahs) trying so very hard to make sense of this and now a fluent Pastor in Spanish friend of mine in Phenix City has guided me through the correct pronunciation with long E’s and the accent on the second, hence, EE phonetically spelled out above.  

By the weekend, Isaias is expected to increase to a weak category 1 hurricane, with 75mph winds off the central Atlantic coast of Florida Sunday.

The forecast track is all about the cool front in our region, directing the storm farther off towards the east and the front Sunday appears to stall north and south in our viewing area. Behind this front a fantastic weather pattern, which will arrive Thursday through next weekend. Less humidity and mostly dry.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 72°

Monday

92° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 92° 71°

Tuesday

92° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

