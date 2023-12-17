Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The Northwest flow continues as our trough moves further east. What we are left with is a surface cold front moving into

Georgia this evening, giving us breezy conditions. As the northwest flow continues to sweep our area, an embedded shortwave to the east moves off the Carolina Coast overnight, while another shortwave from Canada dives southeast over the Midwest after midnight.

While the coastal low races up the Mid-Atlantic, a cold front surges from Canada across the Northern Plains in association with the upper shortwave.

Look for clearing skies through the night with northwesterly winds persisting from 5-10 mph. Low temperatures from near freezing far northwest to near 40 far southeast.