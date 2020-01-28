The rain is back in this forecast, then so is the sunshine, and back to rain again

We are now on a fast track of mild weather from Pacific Northwest storm systems that merely bring in a few showers and clouds through the short term forecast.

The track starts off from the Northwest and digs across the western panhandle of Florida. In turn, for us on Tuesday, we will be brushed with some moderate to heavy rain south of Columbus and light showers north of Columbus for your Wednesday forecast.

The rollercoaster forecast continues Thursday, we’re going to see sunshine and a break until late Friday’s Pacific system dips south and brings more clouds and rain.

For the rest of the weekend we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun and then our next focus will be late Monday into Tuesday morning, a stronger front comes across the midsection of the country from Canada. This could potentially bring in thunderstorms with a severe weather set up, so stay tuned for updates on those developments.