The showers and storms return

The forecast is back to average. After coming off from a hot and dry weekend, with many areas officially in the lower 100s, we are now holding down into the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Showers and storms are increasing from an upper level low (Trough) and this disturbance is helping to increase our chances for afternoon pop-up showers and storms, with additional daytime heating.

This of course is much more humid but the surface heating will not be nearly as bad as the previous week. So with lower 90s in this forecast and added sub-tropical humid air, we can expect to have heat index values into the upper 90s and a few topping at 100°.