The sun is back and the heat is on, until the weekend

An increase in heat and humidity returns over the weekend, with a tropical depression likely forming into the Gulf of Mexico. A thunderstorm complex continues to develop over the Tropical Atlantic.

The southern Bahamas are likely to see some squally weather with winds by Sunday increasing to less than 39 mph, as a strong depression or just under a weak Tropical Storm strength.

At this time this is our best bet for rain lifting ahead of this wave or (future depression) and humid air increasing clouds and bringing showers and storms in the forecast. Readings will cool down from the mid to upper 90s to the lower 90s.