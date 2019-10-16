The tropics aren’t over till it’s over; giving us another shot of rainfall

We have an interesting set-up for late Friday into the day Saturday. Confidence is now growing for this weekend’s forecast, with a tropical low, depression, or possibly a storm lifting ahead of another cold front in the mid-section of the country. More measurable rain (and not so great wind) from outer bands of a sub-tropical or tropical cyclone.

The short term will have a true fall feel and so will the very extended forecast, with a couple of forecasted fronts that will bring colder air with each passage. The upside is that we also bring measurable opportunities for rainfall sandwiched with some sunshine in-between.

We will have some chilly upper 40s for Thursday and Friday morning, with highs into the lower to mid-70s. Saturday will be a wet and stormy day, with a pleasant day on Sunday.

Late Sunday into the day on Monday we’ll have our cold front swing through bringing more opportunities for rainfall and even a few storms.

I’m not seeing severe weather just yet but we need to watch for this Saturday’s outer bands and how it behaves with the upper level winds with the cold front.