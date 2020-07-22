The typical summertime weather pattern continues in the forecast

The southeast subtropical air seems almost right on track with more humid and a few showers and the more prime tropical Atlantic season… A tropical depression in the central gulf may form and will continue to bring showers and storms towards the Texas and Louisiana coasts. We are also watching for Tropical Storm Gonzalo’s extended track to lift in the central Caribbean basin by early next week. A lot of scenarios…As far as an upper trough across the U.S. helping to redirect it’s future path is to far out to speculate, so stay tuned for our tropical updates.

The forecast remains hot and humid, with only little relief from a few pop-up showers and storms in the forecast. The only change we are seeing at this time will be a change in wind direction by the end of the weekend, with more clouds, readings slipping down into the lower to mid-90s. The good news is we will see a ramp-up in showers and storms, so this will add to little relief but not for this humidity. The tropics are becoming prime and potentially can become active.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Thursday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 74°

Monday

93° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 74°

Tuesday

93° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

