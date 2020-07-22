The typical summertime weather pattern continues in the forecast

The southeast subtropical air seems almost right on track with more humid and a few showers and the more prime tropical Atlantic season… A tropical depression in the central gulf may form and will continue to bring showers and storms towards the Texas and Louisiana coasts. We are also watching for Tropical Storm Gonzalo’s extended track to lift in the central Caribbean basin by early next week. A lot of scenarios…As far as an upper trough across the U.S. helping to redirect it’s future path is to far out to speculate, so stay tuned for our tropical updates.

The forecast remains hot and humid, with only little relief from a few pop-up showers and storms in the forecast. The only change we are seeing at this time will be a change in wind direction by the end of the weekend, with more clouds, readings slipping down into the lower to mid-90s. The good news is we will see a ramp-up in showers and storms, so this will add to little relief but not for this humidity. The tropics are becoming prime and potentially can become active.