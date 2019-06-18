The warm and unsettled pattern continues, showers and storms possible this afternoon.

Can’t rule out a few showers between lunchtime and 2 PM but the best chance looks to be after about 3 PM as a wave of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest. Storms during this time could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, you’ll need to use extra caution especially during your evening commute.

The majority of showers will end before midnight but I can’t rule out a few spotty sprinkles or showers lingering into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon on Wednesday into Wednesday evening, these storms will be scattered in nature. More storms expected early Thursday and into the afternoon, a few of these may be on the strong side so we’ll have to watch them closely.

By the end of the week and into the weekend shower activity will become more isolated but temperatures will begin to warm up, most of us will reach the middle 90s from Saturday through Monday of next week.